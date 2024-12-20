Today is Friday December 20, 2024
Officer-involved shooting in Marshall

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 3:37 pm
MARSHALL – Officer-involved shooting in MarshallThe Marshall Police Department (MPD) is investigating an officer-involved
shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in the 100 block of Interstate 20. The incident
began around 1:20 p.m. when MPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance.
Upon arrival, MPD officers encountered an individual armed with a handgun. Marshall Police officers,
along with the MPD Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team, were assisted by the
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) SRT and deputies. They attempted to de-escalate the situation
through negotiations. Despite these efforts, the individual shot at officers with a handgun and an MPD
officer returned fire, striking the individual.

Emergency medical personnel from the Marshall Fire Department, who were already on-scene, provided
immediate aid. This individual was then transported to a local medical facility, and remains in stable
condition. The person’s identity will be released after formal charges have been filed.
In accordance with MPD policy, Chief Cliff Carruth has requested the Texas Rangers to lead an
independent investigation into the incident.
Further details will be released as they become available.



