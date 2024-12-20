Officer-involved shooting in Marshall

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 3:37 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department (MPD) is investigating an officer-involved

shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in the 100 block of Interstate 20. The incident

began around 1:20 p.m. when MPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

Upon arrival, MPD officers encountered an individual armed with a handgun. Marshall Police officers,

along with the MPD Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiation Team, were assisted by the

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) SRT and deputies. They attempted to de-escalate the situation

through negotiations. Despite these efforts, the individual shot at officers with a handgun and an MPD

officer returned fire, striking the individual.

Emergency medical personnel from the Marshall Fire Department, who were already on-scene, provided

immediate aid. This individual was then transported to a local medical facility, and remains in stable

condition. The person’s identity will be released after formal charges have been filed.

In accordance with MPD policy, Chief Cliff Carruth has requested the Texas Rangers to lead an

independent investigation into the incident.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Go Back