Today is Friday December 20, 2024
Car drives into crowd at Christmas market in Germany: Police

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 1:47 pm
(BERLIN) -- A car plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, injuring multiple victims and sending people fleeing in panic, according to police.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, police said.

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

