Today is Friday December 20, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Stranger Things’ wraps production on fifth, final season

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 12:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

It's almost time to say goodbye to our friends in Hawkins, Indiana.

Production has ended on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix announced on Friday. While a release date for season 5 has yet to be revealed, the show is confirmed to return in 2025.

"THAT'S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025," Netflix shared to the social platform X on Friday.

On the same post, the streamer shared a collage of eight behind-the-scenes images from the creation of season 5. Pictures of the main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson, were seen in the collage.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer were also pictured, along with director Shawn Levy. While Brett Gelman and Jamie Campbell Bower were not pictured, they are confirmed to return in season 5. Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in an unspecified role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC