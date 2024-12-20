YouTuber helps Tyler PD arrests man for solicitation of minors

TYLER– The Tyler Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for online solicitation of a minor on Tuesday after a call from a YouTuber.

According to court documents, Tyler PD officers responded to a call about a suspicious person near the Residence Inn on Heritage Drive in Tyler at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that the caller was later identified as the owner of a YouTube channel used to catch sexual predators called “Predator Poacher.” The owner told Tyler PD officers about a man that the channel had reportedly been in contact with since June 11, 2023.

Officers were shown messages that were reportedly between someone posing as 11 and 13-year-old girls and 27-year-old Jordan Lee Burk. According to the arrest affidavit, Burk had sexual conversations with someone posing as an 11-year-old named “Emily” and a 13-year-old named “Maddi” about dating and pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Tyler PD officers contacted Burk at his workplace, BioLife Plasma, to discuss the alleged messages. After Burk was read his Miranda right and questioned, he allegedly admitted to contacting the 11-year-old. According to Smith County records, Burk was arrested on two charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual conduct, and booked into the Smith County Jail before being released on Wednesday.

