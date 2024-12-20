Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 9:15 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+

The Secret Lives of Animals: Watch the documentary series that shows off never-before-seen animal behaviors.

Max

Fast Friends: Whitney Cummings hosts a trivia game show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Friends.

Peacock

Laid: A woman’s former lovers start dying in mysterious ways in the new romantic comedy series.

Netflix

Virgin River: In need of a comfort watch? Say “I do” to season 6 of the TV series.

The Six Triple Eight: Kerry Washington is an Army captain leading a team of female soldiers in the new film.

Disney+

What If ...?: Stream the third and final season of the animated Marvel series What If ...?

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

