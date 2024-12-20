Columbus football overwhelms Malakoff to win 3A Division I state title

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 6:51 am

Columbus football set the tone by scoring three first quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 48-14 win against Malakoff to capture the Class 3A Division I state championship on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It’s the first state championship for the Cardinals, who conclude the season with a 15-1 record.

“We played really well as a team and against a good program,” Columbus coach Matt Schobel said. “What these kids have been through and how they were there for each other. I’m very proud of them. To see them reach their personal goals and team’s goal is incredible.”

Grayson Rigdon got the scoring going by capping a five-play, 72-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points.

Jerrion Hall answered for Malakoff with a 4-yard rushing score to tie the game early, but that would be the only points for the Tigers until 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals (15-1) went on to pull away in the first half behind back-to-back touchdowns by Rogdon (2-yard carry) and a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adam Schobel to Braylon Fisher.

Adam Schobel was named the game’s offensive MVP for his performance and John Schobel was named the games’s defensive MVP after recording 10 tackles and three sacks.

Columbus went on to score 47 unanswered points behind Schobel, who completed 15 of 21 passes for 261 yards and three total touchdowns. Rigdon led Columbus on the ground with 18 carries for 119 yards and four touchdowns.

Elijah Usher led the Cardinals through the air with five catches for 106 yards.

Quaterback Mike Jones led the Tigers with 17 carries for 85 yards and completed eight catches for 33 yards. Jason Tennyson and Hall each added rushing touchdowns for Malakoff.

Thursday marked the first loss for the Tigers, who concluded the 2024 season 15-1.

“It was a tough matchup for our guys,” Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell said. “Our motto was to empty the tank and I think we emptied the tank. We had that first good drive and then they changed some stuff up. They went to a different coverage and got us on our heels. Tough matchup, but I couldn’t be any more prouder of our kids.”

