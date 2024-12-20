Kilgore will play in first state championship since 2013 on Friday night

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The road to becoming a champion is long and winding, and some of the hardest moments of that journey, happen when no one is watching.

The Kilgore Bulldogs have made those sacrifices, and find themselves just one win away from hoisting championship gold.

“The reason we’re in this fight is because of the work that they put in there, their dedication and discipline to prepare the right way week in and week, week out as allowed our team one to be ready to go on Friday night, and also to improve every week,” said head coach Clint Fuller. “That’s the reason that we’re we’re playing for a state championship.”

Four years ago, Lindale punched their ticket to state, and last year it was Chapel Hill.

Kilgore becomes the latest member of the District of Doom to play for a state championship, a fact they not only take pride in but also say played a major role in preparing them for this moment.

“It definitely means a lot, I mean I feel like we probably have the toughest district in 4A D1 just seeing all the teams from our district making it to the Regional Championship or State but it definitely means a lot,” said cornerback Jayden Sanders.

“We go through some of the hardest games in 4A in district play, so, once we get to the playoffs, I feel like it prepares us better for what we’re going to see,” said quarterback Kayson Brooks.

It’s been 20 years since the Dogs have been the best in the state, and this is a Kilgore team, and community, hungry to be number one.

“For us to be able to go and represent our community and the people that love us every day is really special and our kids understand that and they appreciate that,” said Fuller.

The work to get to Arlington is now over, but Kilgore isn’t satisfied, as they hope to return home Friday night, with championship gold.

The Kilgore Bulldogs will take on the undefeated Celina Bobcats for the 4A-D1 state championship.

Kickoff will be at 3, Friday afternoon, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

