Georgia preparing for CFP without QB Carson Beck

Posted/updated on: December 20, 2024 at 5:05 am

ByMARK SCHLABACH, CHRIS LOW

December 19, 2024, 9:09 PM

Georgia is preparing to play the College Football Playoff without starting quarterback Carson Beck, who is exploring surgery options to repair an injury to his elbow on his throwing arm, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Beck, who was considered a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft, is seeking medical opinions. He hasn’t practiced with the Bulldogs since he was hurt on the final play of the first half in Georgia’s 22-19 overtime victory against Texas in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7, sources told ESPN.

Beck’s return this season is unlikely, according to sources, and sophomore Gunner Stockton is expected to make his first college start in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day (8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN, ESPN+).

The Bulldogs received a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the CFP and will play the winner of Friday’s game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana in South Bend, Indiana (8 p.m. ET/ABC, ESPN, ESPN+).

Stockton came off the bench to rally Georgia from a 6-3 halftime deficit in the SEC title game, completing 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards with one interception.

Beck had an inconsistent campaign this past season, throwing for 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was hampered by dropped passes by Georgia’s receivers and inconsistent play on the offensive line.

Beck tossed three interceptions in each of three games — against Alabama, Texas and Florida. He threw nine interceptions in a four-game stretch from mid-October to early November.

Beck, a senior from Jacksonville, Florida, has a season of college eligibility remaining, meaning he could possibly return to Georgia, transfer to another school or enter the NFL draft.

Beck was ranked the No. 4 quarterback prospect eligible for next year’s NFL draft by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., behind Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

Stockton, from Tiger, Georgia, has completed 25 of 32 passes for 206 yards in three games this season. He was ranked the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country in the class of 2022 by ESPN Recruiting, after throwing for 13,652 yards with 177 touchdowns and running for 4,372 yards with 77 scores in his four-year career at Rabun County High School.

“Well, I think his strengths are somewhat different than Carson’s, obviously,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Dec. 11. “But we’ve known that. There’s not a game we don’t go into that we don’t have a plan for Gunner if he were to have to play. I mean, when he’s your backup quarterback he’s got to be ready to play.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel contributed to this report.

