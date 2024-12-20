Rep. Moran supports new child abuse prevention bill

December 20, 2024

TYLER – Our news partner KETK is reporting that a proposed child abuse prevention law is on its way to the White House for review by President Biden. The Jenna Quinn Bill has been in the works for the past six years, named after abuse survivor, Jenna Quinn, the proposed bill will allow federal grants to fund training educators on sexual abuse recognition and prevention. Rep. Nathaniel Moran said 90% of the time abusers are typically somebody within family or close friendship, relationship, making this bill vital to train educators and adults that work with children. Already making an impact, data shows educators are reporting abuse four times more after being trained than without.

The East Texas congressman spoke in support of the bill before it passed with full bipartisan support on Dec. 17.

“We need to provide more opportunities for grant moneys that already exists to be used in a space that can save these kids from further abuse, stop the abuse and get them help as quickly as possible,” Moran said.

“It’s unusual here in congress, frankly, to see bipartisan support on any issue, but when it comes to kids and protecting kids from predators out there, those that would do harm simply for self-gratification, that is a bipartisan matter,” Moran said.

The Jenna Quinn law has been unanimously passed in the US senate, not once, but three times. The first in 2020, then in 2022 and most recently in February of this year and was as one of the last bills that will make it through legislative process this year.

“Getting it passed on the house floor this week was really important. I’m confident and hopeful that the president will sign this into law,” Moran said.

