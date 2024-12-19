East Texas man sentenced after meth found in hotel room

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 6:13 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas – Nichalos Allen Hunt was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for possession of a controlled substance and four years for bail jumping and failure to appear in court. Our news partners at KETK report that Hunt allegedly admitted the baggie and a glass pipe were his and it was later determined the baggie contained 2.22 grams of methamphetamine. A Henderson County deputy received information on an individual with an outstanding parole warrant located in a hotel room in Gun Barrel City. Deputies on the scene reported seeing plastic baggie containing a crystal like substance was reportedly sitting in plain sight on the nightstand next to Hunt.

