Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 4:09 pm

The Housemaid film adaptation has a release date.

On Thursday, the cast of the upcoming film shared a fun video announcing that the movie is coming to theaters on Dec. 25, 2025.

The video, which mimics a popular TikTok trend, begins with onscreen text over holiday decorations that reads, "Streets are saying the housemaid would be a perfect christmas movie."

Cast members of the film — Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar — then suddenly appear onscreen, acting as if they flipped the phone's camera around by accident before panicking and trying to flip it back.

The upcoming movie is based on author Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.

The logline for the film reads, "Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."

Also starring in the film, which is directed by Paul Feig, is Subservience actor Michele Morrone.

News about the film adaptation of McFadden's novel was first announced in October. At the time, Seyfried and Sweeney each shared the announcement on Instagram.

