Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. team up to donate nearly 8,000 hams

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 4:36 pm
Hormel Foods and Brookshire Grocery Co. team up to donate nearly 8,000 hamsTYLER – This holiday season, Hormel Food and Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC)are joining in on the East Texas Food Bank’s mission is to fight hunger and feeding hope to donate $100,000 worth of hams to nonprofits for the East Texans that might not know where their next meal is coming from.

On Dec. 19, the two companies donated nearly 8,000 hams to the East Texas Food Bank and other food banks throughout the communities where Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores operate. Our news partner, KETK, reported that Hormel Foods and BGC hosted the ceremony at Super 1 foods in Tyler to present the donation of hams to the East Texas Food Bank.

To finds ways to join the fight to end hunger in East Texas, visit the East Texas Food Bank website by clicking here.



