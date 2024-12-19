City of Trinity settles sexual harassment lawsuit with former police officer

TRINITY – The City of Trinity has settled a civil lawsuit that led to the suspension of former Trinity Police Department Chief Daniel Kee. Former Trinity Police Department Officer Brittany Davis notified officials about allegations of sexual harassment, misconduct and a quota system at the department back in August, according to a statement from Davis’ legal representatives at Hightower, Franklin, and James, PLLC. According to our news partner, KETK, Kee was suspended in September after more officers came forward in support of Davis, according the statement.

The following Dec. 19 prepared statement from Davis’ lawyers said that City of Trinity Administrator, Tracy Hutto, confirmed the city and Davis have now come to a settlement:

“Officer Davis’ courageous decision to come forward and speak up brought about change in Trinity, Texas. That is never an easy decision for a law enforcement officer to make and too often these things are simply swept under the rug. Thanks to Officer Davis, that did not happen in Trinity.” – Tanner Franklin, partner at Hightower, Franklin, and James, PLLC

The City did not provide any further information about the terms of that agreed upon settlement.

