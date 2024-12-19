Tom Holland on working with Zendaya: ‘Best thing that’s ever happened to me’

Tom Holland and Zendaya have made three films together, and they recently signed on for a fourth one.

Holland, who is in a relationship with Zendaya, opened up about the benefits of having his romantic partner with him on movie sets on a recent episode of the Dish podcast.

"Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me," Holland said.

"Studios love it — one hotel room!" Holland joked when podcast host Nick Grimshaw mentioned Zendaya has talked about how she likes keeping on the same schedule as Holland. "Separate drivers," Holland said. "We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"

Holland also discussed how he and Zendaya have navigated their fame during their relationship.

"It's about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night," Holland said. "But at the end of the day, it's no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it's a pretty wonderful thing."

The couple's fourth film together will be Christopher Nolan's upcoming, untitled project. It will also star Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," Holland said. "I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with [Nolan], it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it is."

