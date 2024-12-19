The border plan is going to be pricey

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 1:18 pm

TEXAS BORDER – CNN reports that Tom Homan, who Donald Trump has tapped as his incoming administration’s “border czar,” said Wednesday night that plans are underway to deport undocumented immigrants at large scale and that he’ll need funding from Congress to do so. In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, he said he will need a minimum of 100,000 beds to detain undocumented immigrants – more than doubling the 40,000 detention beds ICE is currently funded for – and needs more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to carry out the president-elect’s mass deportation plans. “It all depends on the funding I get from the Hill,” Homan said on “The Source,” adding that he isn’t yet sure how much additional funding Trump’s administration will seek from the Republican-led House and Senate.

Homan also said he would ask the military for help transporting migrants. “They’re not going to be out arresting people, but they can be a force multiplier in doing things we need to do that doesn’t require a badge and a gun,” he said. The president-elect announced last month that Homan, a veteran of immigration law enforcement who served under the Obama administration and as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Trump’s first administration, would be the “border czar” in his incoming White House. Trump said on Truth Social that Homan will be “in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security.” Homan said he is “still working on” the Trump administration’s plan to carry out the president-elect’s deportation promises.

