HPD hired a former jail guard who quit after allegations of abuse

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 12:55 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports a civil rights organization is calling for reform at the Houston Police Department after it hired a former detention officer who resigned from his position at the Harris County Joint Processing Center amid allegations of misconduct, according to a Tuesday news release. The Honey Brown Hope Foundation, a local civil rights nonprofit, said in the release that it will hold a news conference in front of City Hall Thursday at 10 a.m. to demand an “immediate and thorough investigation,” into the department’s hiring policies. Tammie Lang Campbell, the organization’s founder and executive director, told the Chronicle the incident highlighted systemic failures in law enforcement across Harris County.

OTHER ALLEGATIONS: New Houston police assistant chief previously suspended over car auction investigation “Our community is plagued by a crisis: law enforcement recycling of bad officers who are committing crimes and not being held accountable by their superiors.” Campbell said. “Tomorrow, we will expose the shocking reality that law enforcement officers, sworn to protect and serve, are themselves breaking the law. We will shed light on the systemic failures that allow these individuals to operate with impunity.”

