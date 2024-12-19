Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan smile in new look from ‘Peaky Blinders’ set

ROBERT VIGLASKY/Netflix

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are all smiles in a new photo from the Peaky Blinders film set.

The pair, co-starring in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, grinned together while dressed in the show's traditional flat caps and long coats in a new photo released by Netflix on Thursday.

In the upcoming film, Murphy reprises his role as British gangster Tommy Shelby. In August, it was announced that Keoghan joined the cast of the highly anticipated movie.

Netflix also announced that production has wrapped for the movie, which is described by the streamer as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga."

Along with Murphy and Keoghan, the cast includes Dune alum Rebecca Ferguson, Reservoir Dogs actor Tim Roth and Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham.

Murphy portrayed the gangster for six seasons between 2013 and 2022. He stars in the new film for Netflix, which was written by show creator Steven Knight and was directed by series veteran Tom Harper.

Peaky Blinders was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934 and centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

