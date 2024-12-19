City of Lindale issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 11:15 am

LINDALE – The City of Lindale announced Thursday morning that a boil water notice is in effect. This impacts those using Lindale public water on CR 4191 from 15860 CR 4191 to 15606 CR 4191. Also included in the notice area are residents in Beechwood Circle and Redwood Circle. The boil water notice means those affected need to boil water before consuming. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, then boiled for an additional two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, city officials will rescind the boil water notice. In the meantime, if you have questions, you may contact City of Lindale Water Utilities at (903) 882-4948 or after hours number (903)882-3313.

