Two killed and three injured in West Texas derailed freight train

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 11:05 am

PECOS (AP) — Authorities say two Union Pacific employees were killed and three people were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in a small West Texas city. Officials in Pecos said the train derailed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Union Pacific said Thursday that two employees had been killed. A city official says no hazardous chemicals were released in the derailment. Leaked diesel fuel was contained. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

Go Back