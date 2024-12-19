Today is Thursday December 19, 2024
ktbb logo


Two killed and three injured in West Texas derailed freight train

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 11:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PECOS (AP) — Authorities say two Union Pacific employees were killed and three people were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in a small West Texas city. Officials in Pecos said the train derailed around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Union Pacific said Thursday that two employees had been killed. A city official says no hazardous chemicals were released in the derailment. Leaked diesel fuel was contained. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC