Officials searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 11:01 am
Officials searching for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’NACOGDOCHES– The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who violated his parole and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

According to our news partner, KETK, Ray Allen Drgac, 68, was out on parole for an aggravated kidnapping from 1994. The Nacogdoches sheriff’s office said he’s violated his parole. Officials said that Drgac is around 5 foot and 7 inches tall and that they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Nacogdoches County dispatch at 936-559-2607.



