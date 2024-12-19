Appeals court removes prosecutor Fani Willis from Georgia election case against Trump and others

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 9:05 am

BREAKING NEWS: A state appeals court has removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others. That decision Thursday leaves the future of the prosecution uncertain. The case had already been largely stalled for months while the Georgia Court of Appeals considered the pretrial appeal. The ruling on Thursday means it will be up to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia to find another prosecutor to take over the case and to decide whether to continue to pursue it. But that could be delayed if Willis decides to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

