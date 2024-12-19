First trailer for new ‘Superman’ movie out now: Watch here

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 8:45 am

Warner Bros. Pictures

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Gunn-directed Superman film was released on Thursday.

The teaser from DC Studios gives fans their first taste of what to expect in the film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

DC Studios teased the trailer ahead of its release with a new look at Corenswet in full superhero gear on Monday and a new look at Brosnahan's intrepid reporter on Wednesday.

Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March 2023. He shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film earlier this year, following a table read.

Along with Corenswet and Brosnahan, the upcoming film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark's adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha Kent, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.

Superman is set to premiere July 11, 2025.

