3.3 magnitude earthquake in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: December 19, 2024 at 9:14 am

HARRISON COUNTY – The U.S. Geological Survey has reported that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake happened near Uncertain in Harrison County on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the earthquake reportedly struck at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday 5 kilometers beneath Caddo Lake near Uncertain, on the Texas side of the Texas-Louisiana border. According to the USGS, the quake was reportedly felt in Shreveport and Longview.

