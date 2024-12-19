Today is Thursday December 19, 2024
3.3 magnitude earthquake in Harrison County

3.3 magnitude earthquake in Harrison CountyHARRISON COUNTY – The U.S. Geological Survey has reported that a 3.3 magnitude earthquake happened near Uncertain in Harrison County on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the earthquake reportedly struck at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday 5 kilometers beneath Caddo Lake near Uncertain, on the Texas side of the Texas-Louisiana border. According to the USGS, the quake was reportedly felt in Shreveport and Longview.



