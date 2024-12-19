In brief: ‘The Traitors’ season 3 trailer debuts and more

The trailer for Superman will be released on Thursday, but director James Gunn gave fans a tiny snippet of it on Wednesday to tide them over. "… and the countdown begins. The @Superman teaser trailer launches TOMORROW!" Gunn wrote on social media alongside the short clip. The video shows off our first glimpse of Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane as she looks up at something inside of the Daily Planet newsroom ...

Get ready to be ruthless. The season 3 trailer for the Peacock reality series The Traitors dropped on Wednesday. “Come friends, come foe, come one, come all to the Highlands to see who lives and who falls,” the show's host, Alan Cumming, says in the trailer. The star-studded cast of reality legends includes Big Brother icons Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes, Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey. The first episode of season 3 will be available to stream on Jan. 9 ...

Magazine Dreams, the film that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and stars Jonathan Majors, is going to be released next year. Deadline reports that Briarcliff Entertainment is putting the film out on March 21, 2025. After its buzzy festival premiere almost two years ago, Searchlight dropped the feature due to Majors' legal battles, in which he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment against his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari ...

