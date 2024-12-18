Tyler Police say you’d better watch out

December 18, 2024

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday which will continue through Wednesday, Jan. 1. Motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high traffic crash areas throughout the City. Officers will be focusing their targeted enforcement efforts to deter speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated throughout the City. “We will have additional officers on the road during the holidays specifically to enforce traffic laws,” said Chief Jimmy Toler. “The safety of everyone remains a priority as they enjoy holiday events and festivities. We will work to deter drinking and driving, speeding, and distracted driving.”

The Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEPs) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation allowing officers to focus additional efforts traffic enforcement to reduce fatalities, accidents, and injuries in Tyler. STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations, and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.

TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. statewide, impaired driving campaign encourages everyone to keep the holidays cheerful by staying safe and never getting behind the wheel after drinking any amount of alcohol.

Drunk driving crashes are completely preventable, yet they can cause physical, emotional, and financial consequences that last for years. Alcohol-related crashes can cause life-altering, disabling, and permanent injuries for survivors — and they can be deadly. A DWI can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees and lead to jail time, loss of a driver’s license, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones and a lifetime of regret.

If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, never get behind the wheel. Instead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely. If you see that someone at a holiday gathering has been drinking, encourage them to find a sober ride or to stay put until they are sober. We all play a part in helping keep our roads safe.

In an emergency call 911. If you see suspicious activity, please immediately contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

