Smith County officials warn of jury duty scams

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 5:07 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County officials are warning residents of potential jury duty scams after multiple reports.

According to reports from our news partner, KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they have been receiving reports from citizens who are potential victims of a jury duty scam. The scammers are allegedly requesting money for the purpose of taking care of a warrant related to them missing jury duty.The scams typically involve someone calling and identifying themselves as a law enforcement official or someone employed by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.Officials said a law enforcement agency will never call on the phone demanding payment for any reason. Those who receive a phone call regarding this scam or suspicious calls asking for payment or money, simply hang up and ignore them.

The sheriff’s office said people can call 903-566-6600 if they receive any suspicious calls. For questions or concerns, people can contact the District Clerk’s Office at 903-590-1660. For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office people can visit http://www.smithcountysherrif.com.

