Pets Fur People announce new director

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 1:25 pm

Tyler — Pets Fur People, the oldest no-kill animal shelter in East Texas dedicated to the care, protection, and adoption of animals in Smith County, is pleased to announce the appointment of Holli Jones as its new Executive Director. She will officially begin her role on December 18, 2024. With over 25 years of experience in the animal care sector and many years of nonprofit work, Holli Jones brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong passion for animal welfare to the organization. Holli along with her husband, the late Dr. Jesse Jones co-owned Green Acres Animal Clinic where she also served as Vice President, Manager and Veterinarian Assistant.

She has also worked on various community projects such as the The Tyler Rose Festival Coronation, The Salvation Army, and the Tyler Symphony League.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holli to the Pets Fur People family,” said Angie Bullington, Board President of Pets Fur People. “Holli has a deep understanding of our mission, and we believe her leadership will be instrumental in furthering our impact on the lives of animals and the community. We look forward to seeing how she will guide us into this exciting new chapter.”

Holli Jones is committed to expanding the shelter’s programs, improving community outreach, and enhancing the adoption process to help more animals find loving homes. She is also focused on building partnerships with local businesses, animal welfare groups, and supporters to continue advocating for the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

“I am excited and honored to join the team at Pets Fur People, an organization that has a long history of helping animals in need,” said Holli Jones. “I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters to build on this incredible foundation and ensure a bright future for both the animals we serve and the community that supports us.”

As Executive Director, Holli Jones will oversee the day-to-day operations of the shelter, manage fundraising initiatives, and ensure the organization remains financially sustainable while fulfilling its mission to promote animal welfare.

Go Back