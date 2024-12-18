Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega slay a mythical creature in trailer for ‘Death of a Unicorn’

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 12:36 pm

A24

Paul Rudd accidentally runs over a mythical creature in the trailer for the upcoming horror comedy Death of a Unicorn.

The A24 film, which also stars Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni and Richard E. Grant, comes from writer and director Alex Scharfman in his directorial debut feature.

The movie follows the father-daughter duo of Elliot and Ridley, played by Rudd and Ortega, respectively, as they "hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a mega-wealthy pharmaceutical CEO," according to the film's longline.

"A lot of species in this area are rare," Rudd's Elliot says in the trailer.

"What exactly are we saying this is though?" Poulter's character asks, while staring at the mythical creature in the trunk of a car.

Many guesses are made, including "a horse-like Mammalia" that has "some sort of protrusion or growth," but it's Ortega's Ridley who says what they are all thinking.

"It's a f****** unicorn," she says.

The film's poster features a unicorn underneath a white sheet, with purple text and the tagline, "They're going to make a killing."

Death of a Unicorn will be released in spring 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back