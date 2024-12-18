RRC Adopts Major New Oil and Gas Waste Management Rules

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 11:14 am

AUSTIN – After extensive reviews of public comments and stakeholder input, the Railroad Commission of Texas has adopted a significant overhaul of rules regulating oil and gas waste management facilities in Texas. RRC Commissioners voted to adopt the new regulations at their open meeting today.

The regulations cover waste from oil and gas operations, such as rock and other material pulled up from the ground during drilling, as well as waste from other operations for which the Legislature has given the RRC jurisdiction including geothermal, carbon sequestration and brine mining wells.

It is the first overhaul of RRC’s waste management rules in four decades. The new rules help the RRC continue to safeguard groundwater and surface water while adapting to modern waste management practices, such as recycling produced water, and recent advancements in production methods.

