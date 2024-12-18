Today is Wednesday December 18, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Mayor of Kingstown’ renewed for season 4

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 11:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown is returning for another season. The Paramount+ drama starring Jeremy Renner has been renewed for season 4.

The third season, which aired earlier this year, was the number one series on the platform, reaching 8.8 million global households. That season saw Renner’s Mike McLusky trying to end the drug war as the Russian mob infiltrated his city.

Renner teased that a renewal was imminent in November, when he posted a photo from the show to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Smile… It’s Friday… and prepping for Season 4!”

Co-created by cast member Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa and Michael Beach, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC