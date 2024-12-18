$3.4M in Public Safety Grants for East Texas Region

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 10:55 am

East Texas – The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) announces $3.4 million in grants from the Governor’s Public Safety Office awarded to East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits. The Governor’s Public Safety Office administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans.

ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds annually. Applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Advisory Committee, which includes local subject matter experts from across the region.

The Governor’s Office has approved a total of $3,435,484.11 for funding the Victims of Crime Act, Justice Assistance, Violence Against Women Act, Juvenile Justice / Truancy Prevention, and Homeland Security grants in East Texas.

Victims of Crime Act Funds – $2,534,695.34

The Crime Victims Assistance Grant Program (VOCA) devotes resources to providing direct services to victims of crime to help them recover and navigate the justice system.

Justice Assistance Grants – $309,368.72

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) promotes public safety efforts, crime reduction, and system improvements.

Violence Against Women Act Funds – $178,874.25

The STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program (VAWA) supports victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking through staff training, prevention and awareness, data collection, legal assistance, and treatment for trauma.

Juvenile Assistance Grants – $82,753.91

The Criminal Justice Planning Fund No. 421 (SF-421) & Juvenile Justice & Truancy Prevention grants are for projects that prevent violence in and around schools; improve the juvenile justice system by providing mental health services, truancy prevention and intervention through community-based / school programs and projects that fill in the gaps throughout all areas of the criminal justice system and support innovative concepts and best practices to achieve a safer Texas for all citizens.

State Homeland Security Program – $329,791.89

The Office of the Governor’s (OOG) Homeland Security Grants Division awards projects that prevent terrorism and improve security.

