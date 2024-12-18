North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk adapting after ‘serious losses,’ Ukraine says

(LONDON) -- Ukraine's intelligence services released new information Tuesday about the conduct of North Korean troops now fighting alongside Russian forces in the western Russian region of Kursk, which since August has been a key front of Moscow's war on its neighbor.

U.S. and Ukrainian estimates suggest there are between 10,000 and 12,000 North Korean troops currently inside Russia, with their focus on the Kursk region. Ukrainian and American officials now say North Korean forces are actively engaged in fighting and taking casualties.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) this week reported at least 30 North Korean troops killed and wounded in Kursk.

On Tuesday, the GUR said North Korean forces were taking additional security measures to try to blunt the threat of drone strikes.

"After serious losses, North Korean units began setting up additional observation posts to detect drones of the security and defense forces of Ukraine," the GUR wrote in a post to its official Telegram channel.

The directorate said North Korean troops gather in groups of between 20 and 30 soldiers before launching attacks, moving "to the concentration area in small groups of up to six servicemen" and using red tape for identification.

"The constant accumulation of assault groups by the personnel of the DPRK army in the Kursk region indicates that Moscow does not want to lose the pace of offensive actions," the GUR added, using an acronym for the country's official name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Security Service of Ukraine, meanwhile, claimed on Tuesday to have intercepted a phone call between a nurse at a hospital near Moscow and her husband -- a soldier fighting at the front.

In two days, the nurse said, more than 200 wounded North Korean servicemen were brought to one of the Russian hospitals near Moscow.

"Are they elite, these Koreans?" the nurse asked in the purported recording, which ABC News cannot independently verify. "We are freeing up certain wards for them."

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told a Tuesday briefing that the U.S. assesses "that North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat in Kursk alongside Russian forces."

"We do have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded," he added, though declined to provide specific numbers.

"I would say certainly in the realm of dozens, several dozens," Kirby added when pressed. The North Korean forces are now also moving "from the second line to the front line," Kirby said.

An unnamed senior U.S. official, meanwhile, told the Associated Press that a couple hundred North Korean troops had been killed or wounded while fighting in Kursk.

The North Korean deployment followed more than two years of closer ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, a relationship that previously saw North Korean munitions sent westwards to support Russian operations in Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign partners have condemned what White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby called a "dramatic move."

Both the U.S. and European Union this week introduced additional sanctions on individuals and entities they said are involved in North Korean military assistance to Russia.

