Tyler Transit launching MicroTransit service for all routes

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 10:00 am

TYLER — Tyler Transit is transforming its existing fixed route service into a MicroTransit service starting Monday, Jan. 13. New payment methods are being rolled out as well. Riders will be able to book a ride by calling (903) 533-8057 from the bus stop or through the Tyler Transit app. Public comment period will remain open until Monday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. Click here to submit questions and comments.

All Tyler Transit bus stops will be used as pick-up locations for riders. The ride will take them directly to the doorstep of a destination within sight of the closest bus stop on any existing route. The MicroTransit service will be split into three zones, with two drivers per zone. If a passenger’s destination is in a different zone from where they are picked up, they will be taken to Stop 400 near the Bergfeld Center and Fire Station 7, where a driver will be waiting or arriving shortly to complete the trip.

“Moving away from a fixed route service allows us to make purposefully driven trips that will reduce passengers’ wait times and time spent on a bus,” said Transit Manager Russ Jackson. “This change will allow our drivers to use flexible routing to avoid heavy traffic while still taking riders to their destination.”

In May 2024, Tyler Transit launched a pilot on-demand MicroTransit route for South Tyler and, in June, transitioned the Campus Connector route to a MicroTransit service as well.

“Once we switched to MicroTransit, we saw around the same number of passengers, but we cut down on fuel and mileage on both routes,” said Jackson. “We’ve received positive feedback from riders on these pilot routes.”

MicroTransit rides may be booked Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost for the on-demand service will be $1 per bus ride, unless a pass has been purchased.

Tyler Transit’s Fixed Route, MicroTransit, Paratransit, and administrative office will be closed on December 24, December 25, and January 1 in observance of the holidays.

Go Back