Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker lands 3-year extension

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2024 at 8:15 am

ByJOSH WEINFUSS

December 17, 2024, 7:49 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. — Almost two years after asking for a new deal or to be traded, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker received a new contract Tuesday.

Budda reached an agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $54 million with $30 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The $18 million per year is the third-largest contract for a safety in NFL history.

Baker is in the final year of a four-year, $59 million extension that’s paying him $14.2 million. That deal, which he signed in 2020, made him the highest-paid NFL safety at the time.

Baker, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro who is second in the NFL with 142 tackles, didn’t head into this season looking at it as a contract year.

“I treat every single year like a contract year,” Baker said last offseason. “So, of course I want to be a Cardinal, but at the end of the day, I understand it’s a business.”

Now, Baker, 28, could be in position to retire with the Cardinals.

Baker’s teammates knew he was heading into the last year of his contract and wanted to help keep him in Arizona, linebacker Kyzir White said.

Baker has become the backbone of Arizona’s defense, both on and off the field.

His presence has influenced how teams attack Arizona’s defense, with offenses committing numerous resources throughout a game to neutralize Baker.

Off the field, Baker has been Arizona’s defensive leader for the past few years. His work ethic has been praised by teammates as the standard on defense.

“Big leader,” fellow safety Jalen Thompson said. “I feel like he’s a leader. Kind of gets everybody going. When the energy is down, it’s low, he’s the guy that’s getting everybody up. He’s just one of those guys that does everything right.”

