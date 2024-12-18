Titans making QB change for Week 16, benching Will Levis

ByTURRON DAVENPORT

December 17, 2024, 7:49 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Mason Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for starter Will Levis, who was benched in Sunday’s game after committing four turnovers in a 37-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Levis was replaced by Rudolph in Sunday’s game after throwing his third interception of the game, a pick-six by Bengals safety Geno Stone.

Callahan said he was going to take the next couple of days to make his decision when asked about the possible change Monday.

“You try to do best by all players involved, and the guys getting ready to go play games on Sundays want to feel like we’re going to put them in position to win,” Callahan said.

Callahan has to balance trying to coach Levis through poor play with making sure he’s putting the team in the best situation to perform. Switching to Rudolph shows that everyone is equally held accountable if they underperform.

Rudolph made four starts for the Titans this season while Levis was out because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Tennessee got two of its three wins with Rudolph under center.

Rudolph, a five-year veteran who signed with the Titans as a free agent last offseason, has passed for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Levis, selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 draft, has thrown 12 interceptions this season, tied for the fourth most in the NFL. His four interceptions returned for a touchdown are the most by any quarterback this season.

Levis has a QBR of 30.2, ranked 33rd out of 34 qualified quarterbacks. He has passed for 1,916 yards with 12 touchdowns to go with his 12 interceptions.

The Titans hired Callahan because of his extensive experience working with quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winner Matthew Stafford and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Titans’ plan was to pair Callahan with a fortified roster to offer Levis an opportunity to prove he could be their franchise quarterback.

With three games left, the future at quarterback is uncertain as Levis’ hasn’t done anything to solidify himself as the starter next season and Rudolph will be a free agent after this season. But Callahan is focused on winning Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“We’re in a week-to-week battle right now, trying to find the best way we can to win the football game, trying to put the best possible performance we can put together,” Callahan said Monday. “Those questions are for after the season when we get a chance to sit down and really look at the totality of work and where we stand.”

