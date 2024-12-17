Oscars 2025: Short lists in 10 categories announced

The short lists for the 2025 Oscars are in.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short lists in 10 award categories on Tuesday: best documentary feature film, best documentary short film, best international feature film, best original score, best original song, best makeup and hairstyling, best visual effects, best animated short film, best live action short film and best sound.

Some of the films on the short lists that may receive nominations at the 97th Academy Awards include Emilia Pérez, Dune: Part Two, Mufasa: The Lion King, Gladiator II and Wicked.

Ahead of the official Oscar nominations announcement on Jan. 17, each short list was determined by members of each corresponding branch, except for international feature film and live action short film lists. For those two categories, Academy members from all branches who have "met a minimum viewing requirement" were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

The 2025 Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2. The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on ABC and, for the first time ever, stream live on Hulu.

See the short lists for best documentary feature, best international feature and best visual effects below:

Best documentary feature film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Best international feature film

Brazil, I'm Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl with the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

Best visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

