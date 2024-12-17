Trump slams judge in hush money case for rejecting his immunity claim

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2024 at 3:28 pm

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- President-elect Donald Trump slammed the judge in his criminal hush money case Tuesday, a day after the judge refused to dismiss Trump's conviction on the grounds of presidential immunity.

New York Judge Juan Merchan on Monday rejected Trump's request to vacate the verdict in the case based on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision.

Trump had sought to dismiss his criminal indictment and vacate the jury verdict on the grounds that prosecutors, during the trial earlier this year, introduced evidence relating to Trump's official acts as president that was inadmissible based on the Supreme Court's subsequent ruling that Trump is entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.

"Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, calling Merchan's ruling, without evidence, "completely illegal."

Merchan, in his ruling, determined that the evidence in the case related "entirely to unofficial conduct" and "poses no danger of intrusion on the authority and function of the Executive Branch."

The judge "wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it," Trump wrote in his post.

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Merchan has postponed Trump's sentencing indefinitely following Trump’s reelection last month.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back