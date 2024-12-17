Two people dead in multi-vehicle accident

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2024 at 2:46 pm

TYLER — Two people are dead after a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Loop 323, according to our news partners at KETK. The wreck involved five vehicles including an 18-wheeler. Tyler PD’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The dead have been identified but police will not release their names until family members have been notified. All traffic lanes are closed northbound from Front Street to W. Erwin Street on SSW Loop 323 due to the wreck. Erbaugh said five vehicles were involved in the wreck including an 18- wheeler.

