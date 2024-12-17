Harris urges public to ‘stay in the fight,’ ‘come back ready’ after the holidays

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2024 at 12:00 pm

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledged disappointment around her election loss during her remarks on Tuesday, urging voters to "stay in the fight."

The speech marks the vice president's most extensive comments since her concession speech following her loss to President-elect Donald Trump in November.

“Over the past several weeks, since the election, I have received tens of thousands of letters from people across our nation, many of them young leaders, Americans from every walk of life, people of every age, race, faith and political party," Harris said in Prince George's County, Maryland,. "These letters share a common theme. Yes, there is disappointment, but there is also resolve for the future."

“As we then approach the end of this year, many people have come up to me telling me they feel tired … maybe even resigned … that they’re not sure whether they have the strength, much less the desire, to stay in the fight. Let me be very clear: No one can walk away. No one can walk away," she said. "We must stay in the fight, every one of us, including the fight for an economy that works, not just for those at the very top but for working people -- for all Americans. To fight to make sure everyone has a fair shot to pursue their ambitions. The fight for our ideals, including the equality among us, the freedoms to which we are entitled, the dignity that we possess and is possessed by every one of us.

"So we must stay in the fight because that is the responsibility, in my opinion, that comes with the privilege of being an American," she added.

Harris thanked the audience of "young leaders," including high school and college students, recent graduates and apprentices who have been active in their local communities, in her remarks at Prince George’s Community College. She was joined by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and Sen.-elect Angela Alsobrooks, all Democrats.

“Everyone, please, get some rest over the holidays and spend time with the people you love," she concluded. "And then I urge you … I challenge you to come back ready, ready to chart our path into the future, chin up, shoulders back and forever impatient for change … and be ready to get back to work fighting for opportunity and freedom, fighting for fairness and dignity, back to work fighting for this country we love and the future we share.”

The speech followed remarks the vice president gave Sunday with President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee's holiday reception and came amid questions about Harris' political future after she leaves office on Jan. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back