Lawmaker wants to address increasing homeowner insurance rates

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2024 at 10:32 am

DALLAS – WFAA reports that homeowners insurance premiums are currently increasing at a faster rate in Texas than in any other state. Many people are urging lawmakers to address the rising costs during next year’s legislative session. State Representative Briscoe Cain, a Republican from Deer Park in Harris County, stated that he has received feedback from constituents who have shared their concerns. “I can certainly tell you and the people of Texas that we’ve heard your voices. We’ve heard your concerns,” said Rep. Cain. Rep. Cain acknowledges that he doesn’t have a solution, but believes this issue requires lawmakers’ attention. “I fully empathize with it. It is troubling. We’re seeing it nationally, but what are the answers? I’m not sure. And that’s something that the legislature is gonna have to study. So, the next legislature must act and I’m glad we’re gonna be starting to do that in January,” Cain said.

Rep. Cain stated that the complaints he receives about high insurance premiums are similar to those regarding property tax rates. Constituents express concern that these high premiums could lead to them losing their homes. “I’m not sure how we lower them. Things have gotten more expensive as well. The cost of replacing things has gotten more expensive. And so, we need to look at whether we can allow people to offer plans that only, maybe, replace certain things. There are some great plans out there for home homeowners’ insurance … we have to look into it and see how we can allow people to get different level plans or how we can allow more people to even come into the marketplace,” Cain said. In Texas, insurance companies are only required to notify the Texas Department of Insurance before increasing their rates. Afterward, they send the bill for the rate increase to the insured.

