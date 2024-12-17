Today is Tuesday December 17, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Bluey’ animated movie from Disney to hit theaters in 2027

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2024 at 8:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ludo Studio

The first-ever Bluey feature film is in the works.

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that the beloved animated series is getting the movie treatment; it's set to hit theaters in 2027 before streaming on Disney+.

Joe Brumm, who created Bluey, is writing and directing the film.

Bluey is a massively popular Australian animated preschool series which premiered in 2018 and now airs worldwide on Disney+. It has won a Peabody, a BAFTA, an Emmy and multiple Logies, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys.

The series follows a young blue heeler pup named Bluey and all her adventures with her family, including her dad, Bandit; her mom, Chilli; and her younger sister, Bingo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC