‘Bluey’ animated movie from Disney to hit theaters in 2027

The first-ever Bluey feature film is in the works.

BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that the beloved animated series is getting the movie treatment; it's set to hit theaters in 2027 before streaming on Disney+.

Joe Brumm, who created Bluey, is writing and directing the film.

Bluey is a massively popular Australian animated preschool series which premiered in 2018 and now airs worldwide on Disney+. It has won a Peabody, a BAFTA, an Emmy and multiple Logies, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys.

The series follows a young blue heeler pup named Bluey and all her adventures with her family, including her dad, Bandit; her mom, Chilli; and her younger sister, Bingo.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

