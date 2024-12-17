In brief: Kristen Bell to host 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards and more

The Apple TV+ series Silo has been renewed for a third and fourth season, the streamer announced on Monday. Season 4 will also be the series' last, bringing the Rebecca Ferguson-starring sci-fi series to its conclusion. The second season of the show is currently airing and will drop its final episode on Jan. 17, 2025. Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn and Harriet Walker also star in the show's second season, which releases new episodes every Friday ...

We're getting even more episodes of A Man on the Inside. The Netflix comedy series, which stars Ted Danson as a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he becomes a mole in a secret investigation, has been renewed for season 2. The new season is set to premiere in 2025. From creator Mike Schur, the show is based on 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary feature The Mole Agent ...

Kristen Bell is returning to host the Screen Actors Guild Awards. This marks her second time hosting the ceremony, which will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23. She will host the 31st annual edition of the event, which is returning to a host format after going host-less since Megan Mullally last took on the gig in 2019 ...

