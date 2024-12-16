Exxon Mobil unveils plans to build a natural gas power plant

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Exxon Mobil is “well along” in a plan to build its first commercial power plant, fueled by natural gas, to directly supply electricity to data centers, the company announced Wednesday. It’s a new venture for the Spring-based oil and gas giant, which has in previous years defied pressure to get into the electricity business as other oil majors experimented with — and then moved away from — renewable energy. Exxon plans to outfit the power plant with technology to capture and store more than 90% of its emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas produced by the burning of fossil fuels. The buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is the primary driver of climate change. In an email statement, Dan Ammann, Exxon’s president of its low carbon businesses, said the company has secured sites for the power plant project near its network of carbon dioxide pipelines. Exxon has CO2 pipelines running along the Gulf Coast in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi as well as in Montana and Wyoming.

