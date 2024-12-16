Smith County firefighter loses home in fire

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 3:27 pm

WINONA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Smith County firefighter with Sabine Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at his own home in Winona on Sunday.

Nicholas Loftin and Sabine Fire & Rescue in Gregg County Emergency Service District 2 responded to the mobile home fire in the 22900 block of Interstate 20 East.Several other fire stations from Smith County ESD 2 and Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue also responded to the house, which was unoccupied when the fire started. Crews were able to put out the fire but the structure was unable to be saved.

No injuries were reported in the fire and foul play is not suspected. The Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause, which they said started near the middle of the house.

Go Back