Today is Monday December 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Smith County firefighter loses home in fire

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 3:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County firefighter loses home in fireWINONA – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Smith County firefighter with Sabine Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at his own home in Winona on Sunday.

Nicholas Loftin and Sabine Fire & Rescue in Gregg County Emergency Service District 2 responded to the mobile home fire in the 22900 block of Interstate 20 East.Several other fire stations from Smith County ESD 2 and Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue also responded to the house, which was unoccupied when the fire started. Crews were able to put out the fire but the structure was unable to be saved.
No injuries were reported in the fire and foul play is not suspected. The Smith County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause, which they said started near the middle of the house.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC