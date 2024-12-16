Today is Monday December 16, 2024
5 dead, others injured in a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Five people are dead and others injured after a shooting Monday at a private Christian school in Wisconsin, including a child who caused the attack, authorities said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was speaking to reporters when the death toll rose to five from three people. He offered no details on the victims but says others were wounded in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Barnes says police officers who responded did not fire their weapons.

Police had blocked off roads around the school Monday afternoon.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Abundant Life Christian School is nondenominational and has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.



