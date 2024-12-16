James Gunn posts ‘Superman’ motion poster, shares trailer coming Thursday

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 11:40 am

Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman is one step closer to flying into theaters.

The DC Studios superhero film released its first major official promotion material on Monday. Director James Gunn not only posted a motion poster for the film to Instagram, but he also shared a Reel announcing that the teaser trailer for the film will drop on Thursday.

The motion poster features David Corenswet in costume as Superman, with the tagline "Look up." An updated version of the iconic John Williams Superman theme plays alongside the new poster.

"Look up. #Superman is only in theaters July 11," Gunn's caption reads.

The Reel features the iconic Superman logo spinning, before the words "teaser trailer Thursday" flash on the screen.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sean Gunn and Anthony Carrigan. It arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

