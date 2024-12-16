Longview fire causes $500,000 in damages

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 10:41 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire that caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the Crosby Group on Friday.

The department responded to 2414 Crosby Way at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday and found heavy smoke coming out of the east side of the building. Crews began suppressing the fire until they found the source of the fire which had been extinguished by fire sprinklers.

Longview Fire Department said that a hydraulic hose for a large forging hammer broke and sprayed hydraulic fluid which was then ignited. No injuries were reported by Longview FD.

According to our news partner, KETK, the department responded with three fire trucks, two ladder trucks, an ambulance and four support vehicles.

