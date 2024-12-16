Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and more ‘Yellowstone’ stars say goodbye to beloved series

Paramount Network

Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and more are saying goodbye to Yellowstone.

Several cast members took to social media to mark the end of the series — co-created, written and often directed by Taylor Sheridan — as it aired its final episode on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, shared a post on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends."

"The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it," she added.

Reilly ended with a message to the show's fans, writing, "Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all."

Grimes kept his message short and sweet as he bid farewell to his character, Kayce Dutton, and the show.

"End of an era," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime."

Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife, Monica, reflected on her onscreen partnership with Grimes.

"To share the screen with Luke over these past 7 years was such a dream," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Yellowstone aired for five seasons between 2018 and 2024, and has spawned several spinoffs and created a television universe.

