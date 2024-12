Scoreboard roundup — 12/15/24

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2024 at 7:48 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chiefs 21, Browns 7

Bengals 37, Titans 27

Commanders 20, Saints 19

Ravens 35, Giants 14

Cowboys 30, Panthers 14

Jets 32, Jaguars 25

Dolphins 12, Texans 20

Colts 13, Broncos 31

Bills 48, Lions 42

Steelers 13, Eagles 27

Patriots 17, Cardinals 30

Buccaneers 40, Chargers 17

Packers 30, Seahawks 13



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Pelicans 104, Pacers 119

Celtics 112, Wizards 98

Knicks 100, Magic 91

Timberwolves 106, Spurs 92

Trail Blazers 109, Suns 116

Mavericks 143, Warriors 133

Grizzlies 110, Lakers 116



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Islanders 3, Blackhawks 5

Sabres 3, Maple Leafs 5

Rangers 2, Blues 3

Golden Knights 3, Wild 2

