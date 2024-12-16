In brief: Hayley Atwell to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe and more

Hayley Atwell looks to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is reported to be reprising her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming superhero movie Avengers: Doomsday, according to Deadline. The film is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with Marvel president Kevin Feige producing. While plot details remain unknown, the film is expected in theaters on May 1, 2026 ...

Anne Hathaway is staying booked and busy. The actress will star alongside Dave Bautista in an untitled action comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reports. Inspired by actual events, the film follows agents who posed as a couple in order to infiltrate a global crime enterprise ...

Jim Carrey says he'd return to another one of his famous movie characters, but only under one condition. In a recent interview for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey said he would reprise his role in a sequel to The Mask if it felt right. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess … It’s not really about the money,” Carrey said to ComicBook. “I joke about the money … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

